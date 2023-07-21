The high-powered version of the flagship 7 Series – the BMW i7 M70 – is finally a bit more of a real thing. It has popped up on BMW USA’s Build Your Own, allowing us to configure the EV limousine we never knew we needed. Along with some styling improvements over lesser 7 Series, it also gets a slight bump in power. It now makes 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet with the M Sport Boost function. That’s, well, a lot, and it propels the 2024 BMW i7 M70 from zero to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. That’s what BMW says – we suspect it’ll be a bit quicker. Anyway, here’s how we’d spec our 2024 BMW i7 M70 – and how expensive it can get.

Exterior Options for the 2024 BMW i7 M70

There are plenty of iconic BMW colors available for the 2024 i7 M70. Alpine and Mineral White join classics like Black Sapphire Metallic and Carbon Black Metallic. Some neat newer colors join the lineup, like Tanzanite Blue and Aventurin Red, but there’s nothing here you haven’t seen before. The louder colors definitely add quite a presence to the vehicle, and if you don’t mind something a bit more eye-catching, they’re not a bad way to go. Historically, the 7er has looked best in muted tones; while that’s less true with this vehicle than usual, I still chose Oxide Grey Metallic.

Wheels and tires are next; thankfully, run-flat tires are gone. Four different wheel choices range from 20 to 21 inches. The 20-inch Style 907 wheels are tempting with their clean double 5-spoke look. But they offer slightly less range than the 21s and don’t look right. The next closest thing, the 21-inch Style 908 wheels, just aren’t anything special. So I settled for the bi-color 21-inch Style 909 wheels.

Interior Options for the 2024 BMW i7 M70

There are an unprecedented 17 total choices for upholstery in the 2024 BMW i7 M70. The immediate frontrunner is the Black/Atlas Grey M trim that blends M accents with black and grey Merino leather. If you’re feeling more colorful, the i7 M70 offers colors ranging from Smoke White to Amarone (a deep red) and everything in between. Swallowing a $6,450 total upcharge allows you to spec the wonderfully refined leather and cashmere upholstery.

For trim, standard cars should almost always opt for the Fineline Black trim with M Stripe inlay. Unfortunately, it seems that vehicles optioned with cashmere will need to settle for carbon fiber. Unless you want natural wood, which is a perfectly reasonable request for your luxury sedan. My ideal combination is cashmere with carbon fiber; a more pragmatic solution offering essentially the same aesthetic would be black leather with the M Stripe inlay trim.

Options and Packages for the 2024 BMW i7 M70

Nearly everything comes standard on the 2024 i7 M70. But you’ll need to check the box for the Premium Package ($1,750) for a 360-view camera and light-up grille. Oh, and Executive ($2,900) for automatic doors and crystal headlights. Oh, and $7,250 for the Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package, comprising the 31-inch Theater Screen, a unique executive rear console with a table, and a passenger-side footrest. Since my build wanted cashmere inside, all these options were already added for me. Brilliant.

There aren’t many standalone options. You can get two-tone paint for $12,000, which I suppose is something you’ll need if you just couldn’t swing the Rolls-Royce. Some headliner options offer variety, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond system sets you back $4,800.

Show Me the Money: the $200,000 7 Series.

So, tick all the boxes, and you’re looking at a $207,945 7 Series. Mine, as built, came to $194,645, but I reckon you could make do with less. Working on a more budget-minded build, I came to $173,250. Mostly, you give up the finer luxuries (like the B&W sound) and rear-seat amenities. And, of course, no cashmere. I tend to think the shopper for this vehicle won’t deny themselves the extra indulgences. How would you build your i7 M70? Do you think a $200,000 7 Series is worth the money? Let us know – and go spec your i7 M70 here.