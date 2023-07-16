The horsepower wars are far from over as the tuning scene is relentless in its quest to extract every drop of performance from already potent engines. This M5 Competition LCI from the outgoing F90 generation already had over 600 hp from the factory but that didn’t stop the car’s owner from boosting the V8 to a four-digit output.

Visually modified to look like the M5 CS with its Frozen Deep Green Metallic paint with bronze accents, the super sedan has had its twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine massaged by UK-based MR Vanos tuning shop to deliver a whopping 1,000 horsepower. Perhaps even more impressive is the torque figure as the “S63” now produces over 1,200 Newton meters (882 pound feet). These power figures put the M5 deep into supercar territory.

What better way to put those numbers to the test if not by taking the car to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn? This right-hand-drive brute managed an impressive sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.61 seconds or about three-tenths of a second quicker than a standard M5 CS. It did 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 5.12 seconds, resulting in a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint in just 7.73 seconds followed by a quarter-mile time of 9.85 seconds.

The car seems to be an absolute hoot to drive, and we’d honestly be intimidated by the 1,000-horsepower output, so much so that we’d always keep it in all-wheel-drive mode. Sending that kind of power only to the rear axle would result in an extremely tail-happy character, especially since even in 4WD mode there’s noticeable wheel spin.

This engine is on its way out as BMW is gradually replacing the old “S63” with its new mild-hybrid “S68” featuring the same twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 setup. The partially electrified ICE has been confirmed for the next-generation M5 coming next year as a plug-in hybrid in both sedan and wagon flavors. It’s expected to push out a combined output of over 700 hp, and you can rest assured tuners will work on the combustion engine to obtain extra oomph.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube