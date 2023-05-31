The BMW M3 xDrive is a force to be reckoned with since you’re getting a super sedan with 510 horsepower that does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just three and a half seconds. The M3 CS is your only solution for a faster version from the factory as the limited-run special edition does the job in 3.4 seconds. Those looking for even more performance can always count on the aftermarket scene to unleash the full potential of the G80.

Take for example this all-wheel-drive build, a sleeper we might add since you can’t really tell it has had its inline-six engine upgraded to supercar levels of power. Indeed, the S58 has received a stage 2 Pure Turbos kit and the 3.0-liter engine now pumps out a massive 750 horsepower and 950 Newton-meters (700 pound-feet) of torque. That represents an increase of 240 hp and 300 Nm (220 lb-ft) over the standard M3 xDrive.

The added oomph has slashed a full second from the sprint, with the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) now taking as little as two and a half seconds. Flat out on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, this BMW M3 wearing funny (“CYA”) Belgian plates did 204 mph (328 km/h), according to the car’s digital speedometer. The GPS-verified velocity was slightly lower, at 200 mph (321 km/h).

It’s more than just these raw numbers as the video gives the impression the high-performance sedan has endless power resources across the entire rpm range, regardless of gear. It picks up speed in an impressive manner and always delivers strong in-gear acceleration. With this car having the iDrive 8 that was introduced on the M3 only last year, it means the owner didn’t waste any time tuning the speedy sedan and turning it into a supercar-slaying beast.

It is only a matter of time before we’ll see G81 M3 Touring builds with ludicrous amounts of power since the wagon uses the same S58 engine, which is also shared with the M2 and M4 models. German tuner dAHLer recently took the AMG C63 Estate competitor to a more sensible 630 hp.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube