Prime Day, the widely celebrated online shopping extravaganza, is here with a treasure trove of exclusive deals. From premium car accessories to car tech upgrades, Prime Day brings a cornucopia of opportunities for BMW enthusiasts to indulge in. With a curated list of Prime Day Deals tailored to car lovers, this article will showcase some of the most enticing offers that await you.

Car Keychain Replacement for BMW Keyring

Car Cleaning and Detailing Supplies

For those seeking to pamper their beloved BMW with meticulous care, Prime Day offers unbeatable deals on high-quality car cleaning and detailing supplies, ensuring your vehicle remains pristine inside and out.

Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit (30% OFF)

Chemical Guys HOL357 Clean & Shine Car Wash Starter Kit (30% OFF)

Jay Leno’s Garage Essential Detailing Bucket Kit (20% OFF)

Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels 12 Pack (39% OFF)

Meguiar’s Endurance Tire Gel (62% OFF)

Battery Chargers

Prime Day also presents a fantastic opportunity to grab exceptional deals on battery chargers that not only charge but also maintain the battery of your BMW, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

NOCO GENIUSPRO25, 25A Smart Car Battery Charger (50% OFF)

NOCO GENIUS2, 2A Smart Car Battery Charger, 6V and 12V Car Charger, Battery Maintainer, Trickle Charger (38% OFF)

GPS units

Even though many cars now come equipped with built-in GPS or support CarPlay and Android Auto, Prime Day brings good news for those who still rely on standalone GPS units, with Garmin offering incredible deals on a range of their top-notch navigation devices, making it the perfect time to upgrade and never lose your way again.

Garmin 010-02038-02 DriveSmart 65 (17% OFF)

Garmin Dezl OTR500, 5.5-inch GPS Truck Navigator (33% OFF)

Portable Air Compressors

Don’t miss out on the Prime Day Deals for portable air compressors, providing BMW owners with the convenience of on-the-go tire inflation and maintenance, making every drive worry-free.

AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor (30% OFF)

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump (30% OFF)

Radar Detectors

Prime Day presents an opportunity for car owners to take advantage of exclusive deals on state-of-the-art radar detectors.

Uniden R3 EXTREME LONG RANGE Laser/Radar Detector (33% OFF)

Car Seats

Graco Landmark 3 in 1 Car Seat (40% OFF)

