Rolls-Royce had a so-so first half of the year as deliveries went down by 1.7% to 1,541 vehicles following the discontinuation of the Dawn and Wraith. The ultra-luxury British marque is looking forward to H2 2023 as deliveries of the Spectre will finally start in the fourth quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the posh brand part of the BMW Group will be attending the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed where the electric coupe will be joined by the company’s other three models: Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan.

Touted as being contemporary commissions, the four cars will be on display later this week at the Festival’s Laundry Green located next to the Goodwood House. The reason why Rolls-Royce is looking to make a splash this year is to celebrate 20 years of production in Goodwood. The event’s proximity to the automaker’s home deserves to be highlighted with four unique builds.

Finished in two-tone Chartreuse and Black Diamond, the Spectre proudly sits on 23-inch wheels and boasts a Chartreuse interior with Grace White and Peony Pink accents. The “all-electric, ultra-luxury, super coupe” will go up the famous hill during the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Supercar Run.

Up next, the Cullinan has been painted in Gunmetal adorned by a double coachline. Inside, the opulent SUV has a striking geometric red pattern to demonstrate the numerous customization possibilities available through the Bespoke program for deep-pocketed owners.

As for the sedans, the Ghost gets an elegant Iced Arctic White body combined with a Black and Iceland Moss interior featuring Mandarin seat piping. The larger Phantom is an Extended model finished in Submariner Blue with matching Navy accents on the inside where the rear compartment has a contrasting Selby Grey look with Sunset stitching.

There will be two additional Rolls-Royces at this year’s Goodwood FoS as a Ghost in Salamanca Blue will serve as the Course Car while a Cullinan in Dark Emerald will perform Safety Car duties. The 2023 edition of the show is scheduled to take place between July 13-16.

