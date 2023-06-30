It was back in 1933 when BMW launched its first model with what was to become the iconic double grille. We’re talking about the 303, a midsize sedan that also happened to be the brand’s first vehicle with a six-cylinder engine. The air intake mimicking a pair of kidneys has been reinterpreted over the decades, and in 2023, it’s available in several shapes and sizes.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the grille, the 2023 Sinaia Concours d’Elegance had a special category dedicated exclusively to BMWs featuring the familiar corporate identity. The 2002 Turbo – Europe’s first production car with a turbocharged engine – grabbed first place, 50 years after the model’s introduction. The M3 Sport Evolution occupied the second spot on the podium while the rare Z1 with its vertically sliding doors settled for third place.

The 2002 Turbo also earned a special prize for the longest distance covered on wheels after making the trip from Germany to Romania under its own power. Besides additional retro cars such as a 303, Neue Klasse Coupe, a pint-sized Isetta, and an ALPINA C2 2.7 based on the 3 Series E30, there was also a second-generation M2. The G87 sports coupe celebrated its local premiere while wearing its exclusive Zandvoort Blue paint.

Obviously, the 2023 Sinaia Concours d’Elegance wasn’t all about BMWs as the event held at the Peleş Castle hosted a multitude of models from other brands. Following a three-year hiatus, the show gathered no fewer than 41 cars, with a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 claiming the “Best of Show” award.

Attached below is the list with all winners:

“Pre-war Cabriolet”

1st place: Fiat 508 S Balilla (1932)

2nd place: Mercedes-Benz 290 Sport Roadster (1937)

3rd place: Mercedes-Benz 200 C (1936)

“Pre-war Sedan”

1st place: Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood (1939)

2nd place: Pierce Arrow 43 Le Baron (1931)

3rd place: Citroen 15 CV (1953)

“Postwar Cabriolet”

1st place: Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (1957)

2nd place: Fiat 850 Sport Spider (1972)

3rd place: Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabriolet (1964)

“Post-war Sedan”

1st place: Jaguar XJ (1985)

2nd place: Mercedes 230.6 (1974)

3rd place: Wartburg 311 DeLuxe (1962)

“Post-war Coupé”

1st place: Lamborghini Miura P400 (1968)

2nd place: Chrysler New Yorker Highlander (1948)

3rd place: Lancia Fulvia (1970)

“90 years of BMW double-grille”

1st place: BMW 2002 Turbo (1974)

2nd place: BMW M3 Sport Evolution (1990)

3rd place: BMW Z1 (1990)

“Porsche 75”

1st place: Porsche 356 B (1961)

2nd place: Porsche 912 (1966)

3rd place: Porsche 944 S2 (1989)

“Historic Two-Wheelers”

1st place: Puch N (1912)

2nd place: Zundapp K500 (1939)

3rd place: AJS S8 (1931)

“Made in Romania”

1st place: Dacia 1300 (1970)

2nd place: ARO 304 (1980)

3rd place: Oltcit Club 11 RM (1989)

Popularity Award: Dacia 1300 (1970)

Best restored pre-war vehicle: Pierce Arrow 43 Le Baron (1931)

Best restored post-war vehicle: Renault 12 TL Break (1974)

Greatest distance traveled on wheels: BMW 2002 Turbo

Oldest participating vehicle: Puch N (1912)

Best preserved vehicle: Mercedes-Benz 230.6 (1974)

Special Jury Prize: Mercedes-Benz 290 Sport Roadster (1937)

CES partners’ special prize: Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale (1963)

Source: BMW Romania