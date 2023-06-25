Performance wagon enthusiasts who can’t wait until 2025 for the rumored return of the M5 Touring already have an excellent substitute in the ALPINA B5 Touring. It’s one of the few cars that truly ticks all boxes and is an ideal solution for a one-car garage. Except for going off-road, Buchloe’s ultimate family car does it all since it’s a tech-laden luxury car with plenty of performance while being supremely spacious and practical.

A new video shows the sporty side of the B5 Touring as the potent estate was pushed to the maximum on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. The driver wanted to put ALPINA’s 200-mph claim to the test and sure enough, the end of the video shows the car doing 322 km/h without breaking any laws. Impressive speed aside, the stately wagon remained perfectly stable and comfortable even while it was making the other cars look as if they were standing still.

The mile-muncher is about to be retired considering BMW has a new 5 Series Sedan, which consequently means the next Touring is right around the corner. Hopefully, ALPINA will once again develop a fancier version with a heavy dose of performance, especially since there are reports the M550i will not return for a new generation. Insiders claim only the M5 will get the V8, and with the niche marque becoming part of the BMW Group, it’ll be interesting to find out what the future has in tow for the B5.

Speaking of the V8, ALPINA has already taken the B5 to the next level with the GT version featuring 625 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. Available in both sedan and wagon body styles, it represents the brand’s most potent road car ever and matches the muscle provided by BMW’s own M5 CS. It’s not any faster though as the Touring is still advertised with a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube