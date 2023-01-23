The seventh-generation 5 Series is months away from being discontinued, but the G30 and G31 models are not going out without the proverbial bang. For the B5 GT limited-run special edition available in both Sedan and Touring body styles, ALPINA is unleashing the most powerful engine it has ever installed in a road car. The ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is now pushing out a colossal 625 horsepower (466 kW or 634 PS) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

The new B5 GT, therefore, matches BMW’s own M5 CS in terms of horsepower but features a significant torque advantage of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). Compared to the regular B5, ALPINA has managed to extract an additional 12 hp (9 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) by installing a flow-optimized air intake duct and a new air intake silencer while making changes to the boost pressure and the engine software.

Courtesy of the added oomph and an updated launch control system of the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the ALPINA B5 GT sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3.4 seconds in the case of the sedan. The Touring needs an extra two-tenths of a second due to its slightly heavier body. From 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h), the sedan requires 11.3 seconds while the wagon does the job in 11.9 seconds. Flat out, the saloon will do 205 mph (330 km/h) whereas the wagon can travel at speeds of over 200 mph (322 km/h).

Aside from an upgraded V8, the dynamic duo gets a sports exhaust system equipped with a newly developed middle silencer for a throaty soundtrack. The pairs of dual tips are coated with titanium nitride and have an intricate black finish. ALPINA installs its latest take on the 20-inch Classic forged wheels featuring an exclusive Marron Volciano color and “B5 GT” lettering. Behind the alloys are Brembo brakes with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs for superior stopping power.

Other mechanical changes worth mentioning include a front-end reinforcement taking the shape of a dome-bulkhead-strut while the wagon rides slightly lower at the back compared to the regular B5 Touring.

Customers can order the B5 GT in the traditional ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green standard colors or opt for other paint jobs: Daytona Violet, Imola Red, Verde British Racing, Petrol Mica, Chalk, and Arctic Race Blue. The signature retro-flavored body decals can be ordered in Green Matt, Blue Matt, or Marron Volciano.

As it’s usually the case with products from the Buchloe-based niche brand, there are numerous customization options for the interior. The B5 GT can be had with one of the three Full Leather Merino upholsteries or the company’s own Lavalina leather. Alternatively, a special interior finish reserved for this model features sport seats with beefy side bolsters wrapped in black Dakota Leather with black Alcantara centers adorned with ALPINA lettering and blue accents.

All vehicles are going to be sold as standard with an Anthracite headliner, Shadowline, Harman Kardon sound system, a heated steering wheel, Walnut Anthracite fine-wood trim, and “B5 GT” metal emblems on the floor mats. There’s also a leather-wrapped dashboard and a stainless-steel plaque on the center console denoting the car’s rarity. An individually numbered badge can be found in the engine bay.

Limited to 250 units worldwide, the B5 GT costs €145,500 as a Sedan and €148,500 as a Touring in Germany. ALPINA is already taking orders and will deliver the first cars in July.

Source: ALPINA