BMW is going back to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two new models: the 3.0 CSL and the refreshed 5 Series. But that’s not all. Joining the lineup on the thrilling hill climb will be the BMW H2R Record Car and the first-ever BMW iX5 Hydrogen. As if that wasn’t enough, the G80 BMW M3 CS will also join the famous 1.16-mile course.

New models on the hill climb

Joining forces with BMW on the hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be acclaimed racing driver Colin Turkington, along with his talented teammates Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley, Adam Morgan, and racing driver Charlie Martin, making it an action-packed weekend.

Sustainability at The Stable Yard

At The Stable Yard, exclusively dedicated to BMW, visitors will embark on a journey through sustainability with the Vision i Circular. BMW will display an impressive collection of electric and electrified models, while also marveling at iconic cars spanning the past fifty years. From the pioneering BMW 1602e, the brand’s first electric vehicle, to the efficient BMW 525e of the 1980s, and the revolutionary i8, BMW’s inaugural plug-in hybrid sports car.

BMW M at Trackside

BMW M at Trackside will showcase their latest offerings: the new BMW M2, M3 Touring, and BMW M8 Convertible. Among them, the BMW XM Label Red will take the centerstage as the most powerful M car ever made. Visitors will be entertained by Duke, a unique beat boxing group, and DJs including Stephanie, Sophie and the Boom Collective to get everyone dancing, whilst former British Touring Car Championship driver Paul O’Neill will present on stand throughout the weekend.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is being held over four days from 13-16 July 2023.