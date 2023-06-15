It was only a matter of time that BMW would release M Performance parts for the new 5 Series. BMW has a suite of M Performance parts for almost every car, as the brand tries to milk that single “M” badge for every cent it’s worth. Many customers do enjoy M Performance parts and there are some real advantages to buying them. So when we see them on the new G60 5 Series, we take notice. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

This is the first time we’re seeing a G60 5 Series with M Performance parts in public and it looks exactly as you’d expect. The Alpine White paint is contrasted by black pinstripes, carbon fiber aero at the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, and snazzy new wheels. It looks exactly like what a 17 year old’s dream for their grown up executive car. I’m not entirely sure why someone would buy a standard 5 Series and then turn it into this but different strokes for different folks, I guess.

While it’s difficult to see, as the photos were clearly taken from afar, and the spy’s digital zoom made the photos blurry, it looks like this car could be the BMW i5. The grille looks to be completely smooth, rather than featuring slats, which would indicate that it’s an electric car. If it is, then we know the i5 will get all of the same aggressive M Performance bits as the standard car. Again, it’s tough to see because the photos are both blurry and far, however, the 5er seems to be riding a bit lower than normal. If it is, it’s wearing the coilover suspension setup in the M Performance parts catalog

I don’t love the new G60 5 Series but I don’t hate it either. It’s interesting, unique, and kind of fun, so I can appreciate it, even if I think it’s too busy in some areas. However, thanks to the more aggressive aero, big wheels, and potentially lower ride height, these photos give us an idea of what the next-generation BMW M5 will be like. We were already told that the BMW M5 will share its grille with the i6 M60, so that wouldn’t be surprising to see.

Styling aside, we’re excited to drive the new 5 Series. It has all of the potential to be a solid improvement over the last-gen 5 Series and we’re hoping it is.

