The BMW M3 Touring, a forbidden fruit for US customers, has received a special color in the UK. The first-ever production series BMW M3 Touring went on sale in Europe earlier this year, and some unique builds have already started to appear. This particular unit is painted in Aventurine Red, one of the standard colors in the M3 Touring color palette, along with Toronto Red, Isle of Man Green, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Portimao Blue. These are all bold colors that will make the M3 Touring stand out from the crowd.

BMW M3 Touring in Aventurine Red

This BMW M3 Touring was photographed by Kieran Bicknell for local dealership Dick Lovett. The elegant dark red color of the BMW M3 Touring perfectly compliments its muscular and sporty body style. The M3 Touring also has striking 19-inch forged wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear. The wheels are double-spoke 825 M with an Orbit Grey finish. Furthermore, the roof, front apron, side skirts, rear apron, diffuser insert, and exterior mirrors are all painted in high-gloss black. This provides a stark contrast to the elegant dark red paintwork.

Dark Accents Give M3 Touring a More Aggressive Look

The dark accents help to give the BMW M3 Touring a more aggressive look. They also help to create a sense of visual balance. The car’s wide stance and muscular bodywork are complemented by the dark accents, which help to create a cohesive and purposeful overall look. The BMW M3 Touring is a car that is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. It is a stylish and powerful car that is perfect for those who want a car that is both practical and fun to drive.

BMW M3 Touring is a Fast Wagon

Of course, it’s also a fast wagon. The BMW M3 Touring is powered by the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (650 Nm). The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The M3 Touring can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

BMW M3 Touring is One of the Most Exciting Cars from BMW M

The M3 Touring is one of the most exciting cars to come out of BMW M in the last decade. It embodies the brand’s DNA with the latest engineering from Munich. Unfortunately, the U.S. market was not part of the original plan to release the M3 Touring. Instead, U.S. customers will get the BMW M5 Touring in 2025.

[Photos: Kieran Bicknell / Dick Lovett / @andrew.barker.bmw]