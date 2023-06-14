If you want a brand-new luxury car, you’re likely going to spend six-figures. All the good ones wear sticker prices either at or exceeding the six-figure mark. One of the most popular cars in the segment, for the past few decades, is the BMW 7 Series. But what I told you that you could have a car that’s normally in an entirely different luxury league than the 7 Series for the same price? At the moment, there’s a 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII on Cars and Bids that could sell for about as much as a new 7er.

This Rolls-Royce Phantom is admittedly, the last-generation model and is already a decade old (2013 being ten years old hurts me deeply). However, it’s still a Phantom and it’ still absolutely lovely. For starters, it’s infinitely better looking than the new 7 Series. Rolls-Royce intentionally uses a massive, imposing grille, one that’s designed to exude both sophistication and brashness, as if to say “Yes, I’m the best car in the world, what of it?” And still, the 7 Series grille is somehow more obnoxious.

Inside, this big Rolls is fabulous. It doesn’t have the techno-whiz-bangery, nor does it have anywhere near the luxury features of the new 7 Series. However, what it does have is class, elegance, charm, and quality. It’s an old-school looking interior, with quiet tech (technology you don’t always have to see and can be put away), and gorgeous materials. As impressive as the new Phantom is, I think the last-gen car will age better, as it’s less reliant on technology that will be obsolete in a year anyway. It’s just a simple, handsome interior.

Under the hood is a 6.75-liter V12 with an “adequate” power output. It really doesn’t matter what power it makes, though, as long as it can shuttle its passengers around in quiet, effortless, luxury. This specific car also looks to be in good shape and it seems to be owned by caring owners.

At the time of writing this, there are currently 12 bids, bringing the total to bid to $112,000. That sort of cash doesn’t sound great for a decade old car but it isn’t nay decade old car. It’s a Rolls-Royce Phantom. It’s timeless, elegant, and carries a ton of poisoning. There’s only one day left on the auction, though, so if you want it, you’ll have to bid now. And if you win it, you’ll have $300,000 luxury instead of two.

[Source: Cars and Bids]