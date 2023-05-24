[UPDATE] Another leak has emerged, and it appears to be showing the regular 5 Series.

The cat is out of the bag as someone decided to mess around with BMW’s unveiling of the new 5 Series Sedan and publish an official image earlier than scheduled. Judging by the M badge on the grille, the M-specific side mirrors, and the license plate ending in “E,” we’re dealing with the i5 M60. It’s going to be the company’s fourth fully electric M Performance model after the i4 M50, iX M60, and i7 M70.

As hinted by camouflaged prototypes, the G60 looks refreshingly restrained since the kidney grille is not overly large, at least not by 2023 standards. The one-piece headlights have almost an E60-esque shape and arrow-like LED daytime running lights like those of the recently facelifted X5 and X6. As it’s the case with the SUVs, there’s quite a lot of glossy black trim at the front.

Looking at the side profile, the i5 gets flush door handles we’ll also see on the regular 5 Series. Many BMWs have already switched to this design, which gives cars a sleeker side profile to boost efficiency by improving airflow. Also noticeable are the two-tone wheels with red brake calipers, glossy black side skirts, and an M badge on the front fenders. We’ll have to wait and see whether that’s a carbon fiber roof or not. It wouldn’t be the first M Performance model to get the lightweight panel as BMW offers one on the M340i sedan since 2022 when the 3 Series was facelifted. That being said, the i5 M60’s roof seems to be glossy black.

The official image doesn’t allow us to take a look at the rear but we’ve attached a teaser photo that leaves little to the imagination since we can see the taillights almost in full. The camouflaged car is an eDrive40 whereas the M60 is expected to get a subtle trunk lid spoiler.

The big debut is hours away and should also include the gasoline and diesel variants.

Source: cochespias1 / Instagram