We’re only a day away from the world premiere of BMW’s most important product launch of the year – the new 5 Series. The German premium brand decided to squeeze in one final teaser ahead of the big debut, and once again, we’re being given a preview of the i5. As a matter of fact, basically, all teasers have focused on the fully electric version in M60 guise.

Yes, the 5 Series (codenamed G60) will be available upon launch with an electric M Performance derivative. The adjacent 36-second clip appears to feature the M60 alongside Pieter Nota and Frank Weber, both of which are members of the board of management at BMW AG. Even though the reveal is 24 hours away, there’s still an annoying amount of camouflage plastered all over the car to hide its evolutionary exterior design.

We’ve already seen how the eighth-generation 5er will look as an i5 eDrive40 model with the M Sport Package in a leaked official image that emerged last week. BMW has said it will make bold styling choices only on the larger 7 Series, X7, and the XM, which is why the 5 Series plays it safe without a gargantuan grille and split headlights.

Much like the 3 Series / i3 and 7 Series / i7 pairs, the middle child will look just about the same regardless if it has a combustion engine or not. Door handles flush with the body will be installed on both ICE and EV flavors, as will the signature side mirrors on the M Performance and M models. This particular prototype has them, thus reinforcing our opinion we’re dealing with the i5 M60.

With nearly 600 horsepower from a pair of electric motors, the i5 M60 will be the most powerful 5 Series upon launch. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance that only the M5 will pack a greater punch. There should also be an M560e xDrive with a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around an inline-six. We’re also expecting at least one plug-in hybrid variant while the V8-powered M550i is not coming back.

We’ll know what’s what tomorrow when the sedan is scheduled to break cover. The 5 Series / i5 Touring should be unveiled before the end of the year, with the M5 slated to arrive around 2025 in both body styles. Yes, the M5 Touring is believed to be coming back for a third generation.

Source: BMW Group / Facebook