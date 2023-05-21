BMW has something for everyone at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este where it’s showcasing both modern and classic cars. While the M3 Touring Speed Yellow represents the present and the M1 Polaris Silver highlights the past, the Concept Touring Coupe signals a potential future Clown Shoe revival. The XM is also there as a preview of M’s electrified product onslaught. The first M-badged model to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain is featured in the Label Red specification as the marque’s most powerful production vehicle to date.

738 Horsepower

It’s actually a bit more special than that since the super SUV is presented in a limited-run version painted in Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic. Only 500 units will come with this matte finish but customers can choose from more than 50 interesting colors from the Individual catalog. New shades include Anglesey Green, Petrol Mica, Sepia, and Urban Green.

BMW fits the XM Label Red with these 23-inch wheels as standard, but you can have a smaller 22-inch as a no-cost option. You can tell it’s the higher-specification version by the Toronto Red metallic side stripe, which is complemented by the wheel inserts and badges finished in the same hue. The red and black theme continues inside where exclusive upgrades include a carbon fiber trim strip with a satin effect along with a red XM badge below the screen. In addition, the left-hand shift paddle gets a symbol illustrating the Boost Mode.

It’s safe to say the XM is unlike any other BMW displayed in Italy this weekend. Although the X7 LCI and 7 Series / i7 have a similar split headlight design, the first dedicated M car in over four decades still manages to stand out. You haven’t seen those stacked exhaust tips on any other production model from the Bavarian marque, and the same holds true for the gargantuan kidneys and the headliner with a 3D-like design.

BMW doesn’t expect Europeans to fall in love with the XM as it believes 26% of customers will be from the United States and another 23% from China. The Middle East is projected to be the model’s third best-selling market with an 8% share, followed by South Korea and Germany with 7% each. The lineup has been diversified furthermore with the launch of an XM 50e with an inline-six but the lesser PHEV configuration will be sold in select markets.