Although BMW is promoting EVs every chance it gets, it’ll still happily sell you a diesel-fueled car in 2023. Well, the previous statement is not entirely true since the automaker pulled the plug on diesels in the United States after the 2018 model year. In Europe where this type of engine remains somewhat relevant, it can be combined with another forbidden fruit – the wagon body style.

A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn features the facelifted 3 Series Touring going flat out. It’s a 330d of the rear-wheel-drive variety (yes, you can still get a non-xDrive wagon) with the optional M Sport Package. As with most engines available for the G21, the 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel comes with mild-hybrid technology to cut fuel consumption and emissions, ever so slightly.

The 48V setup also provides a temporary boost of 11 hp, on top of the 286 hp provided by the inline-six combustion engine. With 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) on tap, the 330d Touring is perfect for the Autobahn since it can effortlessly rack up miles without burning too much fuel. As the video shows, it’s no slouch either. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) of 5.5 seconds or 0.3s quicker if you step up to the all-wheel-drive model.

In both instances, the 330d has an electronically capped top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). With an empty stretch of the road ahead, the driver managed to hit the limiter without much effort. Should you need a sportier diesel 3 Series Touring, the M340d is still offered and that one will complete the sprint in just 4.7 seconds.

Bear in mind this isn’t the last 3 Series iteration to offer ICE power as sources close to BMW have told us there will be another gasoline/diesel generation that will be sold alongside the Neue Klasse-based i3 (name not confirmed). In fact, it already has already been assigned the G50 codename for the sedan and G51 for the wagon, with both riding on an evolution of the CLAR platform. Expect them to arrive around 2027.

Source: TEST DRIVE FREAK / YouTube