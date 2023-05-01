Although the M4 CSL wasn’t developed with top speed in mind, the Competition Sport Lightweight is among the fastest production cars from the German luxury brand. Its electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in at a respectable 191 mph (307 km/h), and this new video shows a Sapphire Black example of the hardcore coupe nearly reaching the limiter without much effort.

Driven hard on an unrestricted highway section in Germany, the M4 CSL was subjected to several acceleration tests before hitting 186 mph (300 km/h). The two-seater machine took just 3.81 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) and needed 6.6 seconds from 62 mph to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h). The fastest production BMW around the Nürburgring is a veritable rocket on the Autobahn even though its primary purpose is to carve corners on a race track in the quickest way possible.

The Bavarian brand refers to the M4 CSL as being “the re-edition of a legend” by serving as a follow-up to the M3 E46 CSL. Although the M division brags about how it’s been able to shave off 100 kilograms (220 pounds) compared to the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition donor car, the CSL is still quite heavy for a performance-focused car. It tips the scales at 1,625 kg, which isn’t terrible in the grand scheme of things. After all, the XM plug-in hybrid SUV weighs a hefty 2,710 kg.

The M4 CSL entered production in July 2022 at the Dingolfing Plant where only 1,000 units are being assembled. Aside from the drastic weight loss, the high-performance special edition uses an uprated variant of the S58 as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six makes an extra 40 hp compared to the M4 Competition Coupe. It pumps out 550 hp while offering the same 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque as before.

Only time will tell whether the M4 CSL will become as desirable as its predecessor 10-20 years from now. For what it’s worth, it is the more exclusive of the two since the E46 model was offered in 1,383 units.

Source: Automann-TV / YouTube