BMW has consolidated its SUV lineup in recent years with new additions to the ever-growing X lineup, but without neglecting the other body styles. A prime example is the good ol’ wagon, which for the first time ever, can be had with an M3 badge at the rear. Codenamed G81, the super estate is Bavaria’s belated answer to the AMG C63 Estate, and early indications suggest it was well worth the wait.

A new video explores the performance chops of the M3 Touring by subjecting the speedy family hauler to an acceleration test. Using launch control, the Audi RS4 Avant competitor rocketed to 124 mph (200 km/h) in a way few wagons can, all while carrying lots of luggage in the 500-liter cargo area. The inline-six is predictable thirsty under hard acceleration, but that’s the price to pay for having a car that can do it all.

Although it’s slightly cheaper than the X3 M Competition with which it competes within BMW’s vast lineup, the M3 Touring is not affordable by any stretch of the imagination. Sold strictly in the hotter Competition guise with xDrive, the long-awaited estate retails from a steep €101,300 at home in Germany. That’s before options, which are plentiful even though this is the cream of the crop among the 3 Series Touring versions.

Considering the EV push, it’s safe to say BMW M waited until the 11th hour to launch an M3 Touring with a combustion engine. This statement will be just as valid for the third-generation M5 Touring coming in a couple of years from now. While the smaller of the two potent wagons is powered by a pure gasoline engine, the G99 will have a plug-in hybrid based around a V8. Despite being heavier, we’re not expecting the long-roof M5 to be any slower in straight-line acceleration since it’ll allegedly have over 700 horsepower along with the instant torque delivered by the electric motor.

Source: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube