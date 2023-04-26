The E89 BMW Z4 is probably the least-loved of all BMW roadsters. It wasn’t a bad car when it was new but it was a bit different from previous Z roadster before it and the changes that were made weren’t exactly well received. For instance, it had a power-folding hard-top roof, which made it heavier and ate up more trunk space. It also featured softer suspension and electric power steering, which made it less of a proper driver’s car. However, it isn’t as bad as many enthusiasts claim and there is actually a lot to like about it. Which is why this 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i on Cars and Bids could be your cheap summer fun.

Something very specific makes this Z4 especially desirable—a manual transmission. Customers haven’t been able to get a BMW roadster with a manual transmission since the E89-generation Z4 sDrive28i (the new Z4 M40i should be getting one but we’ll see), which makes it special. It may not be the sportiest Bimmer of its time but this car has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that sits entirely behind the front axle, a six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive, all packed into a good looking body without a roof.

Just look at this Z4 for a minute and appreciate just how pretty it is, especially compared to current Bimmers. It has all of the classic sports car design cues: short rear deck, long hood, great dash-to-axle ratio, and the highest point of its front end is above the wheels. It has a subtle ducktail spoiler built into the decklid, its shoulder line runs from the hood and perfectly through the door handle, it’s wide, it’s low, and it’s muscular. Compared to BMW’s current lineup, the E89 Z4 looks like it belongs in the Louvre.

It also has an incredibly unique interior, which shared almost nothing with any other BMW. Considering every modern BMW has the same basic interior, and even the supposedly super unique XM’s interior has the same basic dash design as everything else, this Z4 is incredibly refreshing. It even has a unique steering wheel. When was the last time a single BMW had a different steering wheel from every other BMW?

This specific car wears a really handsome Space Gray Metallic over Walnut color scheme and simple five-spoke wheels. It might not be the wildest looking sports car but it will still look great in ten years. It has 74,000 miles on it, which is pretty good for a car that’s ten years old, but it looks near perfect. At the time of writing this, there are only 22 hours left on the auction and the current bid is at $14,000. That’s not a bad price for a sports car that looks as good as this one and still has a manual transmission. It might not be a money-making collector’s car but it could be something you own for many years and get a lot of enjoyment out of.

[Source: Cars and Bids]