When the BMW 1M was announced for the 2011 model year, it carried a starting price of $47,010 in the United States. A fully loaded version surpassed the $50,000 mark, but more than a decade later, buying one is going to cost you four times more. Indeed, Enthusiast Auto Group has an immaculate example up for grabs and it’ll set you back an eye-watering $199,990. Chances are you won’t be finding a 1M nicer than this since the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe is truly factory fresh.

For starters, it has only done 153 miles (246 kilometers) and has spent most of its life in a climate-controlled facility. It’s painted in Alpine White, the only non-metallic color, offered alongside Sapphire Black and the then-exclusive Valencia Orange. The 1M ended up being less exclusive than originally planned as BMW initially intended to make just 2,700 cars but production ended after 6,309 units. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most desirable models of the modern era, hence the exorbitant asking price.

The car in question has every conceivable option BMW offered for the 1M, including the Premium Package with auto-dimming mirrors, power front seats with lumbar support, ambient lighting, and handsfree Bluetooth. The original buyer also got heated seats, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and the Convenience Package. The latter bundled rear parking sensors with keyless entry, navigation, and an alarm. With the destination charge included, the car had an original sticker price of $54,085.

Sold exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1M Coupe had a turbocharged inline-six engine with 340 hp (250 kW) and 331 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters), but an overboost function temporarily increased torque to 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Thanks to the 3.0-liter N54 engine, the RWD machine did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds and was electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h).

Although BMW still sells a vehicle similar in spirit, the 2023 M2, the 1M was much smaller and lighter than the G87. Hopefully, whoever buys this gem will put some miles on the car.

More photos can be found at the source link below.

Source: Enthusiast Auto Group