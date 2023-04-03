The BMW X6 M might frustrate typical BMW fans, for being too big, too heavy, and sort of the antithesis of what a BMW is supposed to be. However, customers love it. The proof is in the surprisingly high sales figures. So it’s no wonder other brands have followed suit, such as Mercedes and Audi. Now, though, there may be a new competitor on the horizon, as the new Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept just made its debut ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

On the outside, the GV80 Coupe Concept looks very much like a coupe-ish version of the standard GV80 SUV, similar to what the X6 is to the X5. Which isn’t a bad thing, as the GV80 is a spectacular looking SUV. From the B-pillar forward, the GV80 Coupe Concept is pretty much the same as the normal car, with the same big grille and split LED headlights. It looks sharp, expensive, and sporty. From the B-pillar rearward, though, its roofline slopes down, just like the X6’s, to give it a “coupe” look. It even gets a built-in spoiler at the rear, which actually looks quite good.

Inside, though, the GV80 Coupe Concept is a bit different. Much like the BMW M5 CS, the GV80 Coupe Concept has four awesome looking racing bucket seats, which hint that this could be some sort of high-performance X6 M-fighter. Taking it even further, there’s a G-matrix rear strut brace behind the back seats, showing off its added structural rigidity. As fast and capable as the X6 M is, this GV80 Coupe seems a bit more extreme, if it ever ends up becoming a production car.

Genesis didn’t reveal any potential specs, or even if this car will make it to production, however it seems like it’s already production-ready. So there’s a good chance we see a production version within the year. If it ends up being just like this concept, we’ll be interested to see just how high-performance it is. It looks like it could be something as exciting as a BMW CS model, due to its rear bucket seats and strut brace, but that would be a huge leap from the standard GV80, which competes with the standard X5. I don’t think any car enthusiast would complain about Genesis launching some sort of extreme performance line of cars, even if it does start it with an SUV.

Having driven the standard GV80, I’m confident it would make a great performance SUV. It has a great chassis, with great steering, and a superb interior. If Genesis adds more performance with an awesome interior like this one, it will have a huge hit on its hands.