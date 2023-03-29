2023 BMW Z4 OverviewRoadsters are hard to find these days. Only a handful are on the market, and most are over the $50,000 MSRP mark. And, in a surprise turn of events, BMW now offers one of the best values in the segment – the 2023 BMW Z4. Whether you choose the bargain-priced Z4 sDrive30i and its smooth four-cylinder engine or the Z4 M40i performance monster, you’ll get a confidence-inspiring and svelte German roadster ready for the most twisty of roads and most open of skies. Overall, it’s an occasionally-overlooked convertible that promises not only exceptional smiles per mile but also the allure of potential future classic status. For 2023, very gentle updates occur to the only standalone Roadster in the BMW stable, like adding the M Sport Package as standard and revised paint and wheel options.
BMW Z4 Engine, Transmission, and PerformanceThe Z4 offers two different engines. The Z4 sDrive30i gets its motivation from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. While purists may snub it, it’s a characterful powerplant that offers fun, if not exhilarating, performance. Both versions get a snappy eight-speed automatic produced by ZF, with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. For some extra coin, BMW happily sells you the 2023 Z4 M40i, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, all that torque is on tap from just 1600 rpm. That’s probably part of the reason it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a BMW-estimated 3.9 seconds. Where the four-cylinder offers stout and mostly drama-free performance, the inline-six cheerfully grunts and burbles on downshifts with Sport+ mode engaged, and even on induction, makes an attractive sound. So is it worth the $13,000 premium? Well, that’s up to you to decide.
Fuel Economy and MPGThe Z4 sDrive30i offers the best mpg – probably in its class, thanks to its fuel-sipping four-cylinder engine. It offers driver 28 mpg combined, splitting it between 25 city and 33 highway mpg. The M40i is admittedly less efficient, but not by much – and the extra 130 horsepower is certainly worth the trade-off. The 2023 BMW Z4 M40i gets 26 mpg combined, with 23 city mpg and 31 mpg highway. Both get a 13.7-gallon fuel tank, so expect fuel stops every 300-350 miles.
Interior and Cargo SpaceThe Z4 makes a great case for itself in the segment by boasting a much more luxurious cabin than its competitors. The C8 Corvette is a classic Chevy interior, and Porsche’s offerings are a bit more performance-focused than luxury. Top-up driving is pretty quiet; even with the top down, you’ll get less wind noise than expected. The power-folding top means storage space in the trunk is as expected – tight. 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space is double that of the Porsche 718 Boxster and about three feet less than the Corvette.
2023 BMW Z4 Technology and ConnectivityThe 2023 BMW Z4 relies on the old but familiar and functional iDrive 7. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and optional equipment like a head-up display, remote engine start, and a Parking Assistant make the Z4 feel like most other modern BMW vehicles. Remote Software Updates are standard issue, and every 2023 BMW Z4 gets navigation with voice commands that are easy to use.
Safety and Driver Assistance FeaturesEvery Z4 comes with Frontal Collision Warning and Automatic City Collision Mitigation. A $700 Driving Assistance Package adds essentials like Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Park Distance Control. Active Cruise Control, which uses cameras and radar to maintain following distance between you and the vehicle you’re following, is available on both trims for $550. No other ADAS systems are available, but it isn’t really the point of a car like this.
BMW Z4 PricingFor 2023, the BMW Z4 starts at $52,800 for the Z4 sDrive30i and $65,300 for the hotter Z4 M40i. The M40i is priced alongside some staunch competition, like the Chevy Corvette and the 718 Boxster. The Z4 sDrive30i’s low base MSRP makes it one of the most accessible roadsters available. It undercuts everything else by around $10,000.
2023 BMW Z4 FAQ
When is the 2023 BMW Z4 out?
The 2023 BMW Z4 is available now and will be until early 2024 when a model year change occurs.
Where is the 2023 BMW Z4 made?
Like its platform-mate, the Toyota Supra, the BMW Z4 is made in Graz, Austria, with the help of Magna Steyr.
Is the BMW Z4 being discontinued?
No, the BMW Z4 is not being discontinued. While BMW temporarily paused production during 2022 due to supply chain constraints, the G29 is still very much in production.