Here is a first look at the new ALPINA B5 GT! The limited-run special edition is a powerful and exclusive car available in Sedan and Touring body styles. ALPINA has installed the most powerful engine it has ever used in a road car, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces a colossal 625 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque.

Performance

With its impressive engine and an updated launch control system of the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the ALPINA B5 GT sprints to 62 mph in less than 3.4 seconds in the case of the Sedan. The ALPINA B5 GT Touring takes an extra two-tenths of a second due to its slightly heavier body. From 0 to 124 mph, the Sedan requires 11.3 seconds while the wagon does the job in 11.9 seconds. Flat out, the B5 GT sedan can reach speeds of up to 205 mph, while the Touring can travel at speeds of over 200 mph.

Design and Features

In addition to the upgraded V8, the ALPINA B5 GT features a sports exhaust system equipped with a newly developed middle silencer for a throaty soundtrack. The pairs of dual tips are coated with titanium nitride and have an intricate black finish. ALPINA installs its latest take on the 20-inch Classic forged wheels featuring an exclusive Marron Volciano color and “B5 GT” lettering. Behind the alloys are Brembo brakes with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs for superior stopping power.

The ALPINA B5 GT also gets a front-end reinforcement taking the shape of a dome-bulkhead-strut, while the B5 GT wagon rides slightly lower at the back compared to the regular B5 Touring. Customers can choose from a variety of colors and customization options for the interior.

Pricing and Availability

Limited to 250 units worldwide, the ALPINA B5 GT is priced at €145,500 as a Sedan and €148,500 as a Touring in Germany. Allegedly, the ALPINA B5 GT is already sold out and the first cars will be delivered in July. [Photos: Marc Rutten]