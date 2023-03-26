2023 BMW 7 Series Overview

The flagship BMW sedan has an all-new look and much wider dimensions than the previous year. The first model year of its seventh generation, the 2023 BMW 7 Series offers a rear-drive 740i and an all-wheel drive 760i xDrive. Both cars do what the 7 Series has (mostly) successfully pulled off throughout its nearly five decades of production. The V8-powered 760i xDrive also has a neat rear-wheel steering system, making it more confident when the going gets twisty.

The usual level of luxury applies inside, but the newest 7 Series also grows significantly over the outgoing model. It’s almost two inches wider, five inches longer, and sits 2.5 inches higher. Unfortunately, it’s also around 500 pounds heavier than the outgoing model, so it might be a little less compliant than you expect if you’re coming from an older, lighter vehicle. Luckily, the mass of technology does a good job of hiding that weight and allows the 2023 BMW 7 Series to hold its own when it comes to performance driving.

BMW 7 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2023 BMW 7 Series starts off as the 740i, which gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. BMW thinks it will hit 60 mph from a standstill in around 5.2 seconds, which is…pretty much the same as the outgoing model (5.3 seconds). The heavier weight and modest power increase mean it’s pretty much a draw in straight-line acceleration. The 760i xDrive gets a familiar 4.4-liter V8 producing 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It should achieve zero to 60 mph launches in around 4.1 seconds, largely thanks to xDrive.

Both vehicles get the familiar eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that provides excellent response and power delivery. It arguably makes the 7 Series more exciting than anything else in the segment. This generation of 7 Series seems to prioritize tech and luxury above all else – its growth and weight gain are a byproduct. Coupled with the fact that the center of gravity has risen, don’t be surprised if this flagship sedan is more fun from the back seat than the driver’s.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The new 740i gets an EPA-estimated 25 city and 31 highway mpg for a combined figure of 27 mpg. The V8-powered 760i xDrive reduces those figures to 18 city and 26 highway for 21 combined mpg. Both versions get a 19.5-gallon fuel tank, so expect around 500 miles of range out of the six-pot and 400 miles of range from the eight-cylinder. If you’re wondering, this is about average for the class, as the new S-Class gets worse fuel economy but sports a bigger 22-gallon tank and the Genesis G90 clocks in around 400 miles of range in either of its powertrain configurations.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the flagship 2023 BMW 7 Series offers the luxury you expect from a $100k+ performance sedan. Veganza leather upholstery comes standard on the 740i, and extended Merino leather is standard for 760i xDrive shoppers. Both can upgrade to full Merino leather for the incredible upcharge of $7,300 or $5,450, respectively. Audio is provided courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins, and an optional Diamond surround sound system ($4,800) provides an option for audiophiles with an extra five grand lying around.

The usual bouquet of luxury features is available here: heated, ventilated, and massaging rear seats, heat and UV-resistant laminated glass (Climate Comfort Laminated Glass – $1,300), and even customized Alcantara headliner colors. Inside, the BMW 7 Series offers just as much – if not more – personalization and luxury as its competitors.

2023 BMW 7 Series Technology and Connectivity

The curved display from the BMW iX and i4 appears here as well. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, supplemented by a standard head-up display. MyBMW app connectivity offers features like remote start, remote locking and unlocking, and even checking on the car’s surroundings when equipped with the Parking Assistance Package.

The biggest news on the new 7 Series is the gigantic 31-inch rear Theater Screen. It’s $4,750 as a standalone option or $7,250 as part of an option package (Rear Executive Lounge Seating) on the 760i xDrive, so you will pay the cost to be the boss. Other notable tech features include automatic doors, which open and shut automatically, and Crystal Headlights (part of the Executive Package).

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Predictably, the 2023 BMW 7 Series comes packed with driver assistance features. Standard stuff includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info displayed in your head-up display (which is also standard). The Driving Assistance Professional Package ($2,100) adds hands-free self-driving capabilities for a short time and allows the vehicle to change lanes semi-autonomously. The Parking Assistance Package ($1,250) adds a surround-view camera and self-parking. It makes the 7er a bit more manageable in parking situations and counterbalances its swollen dimensions, so it’s probably worth adding.

BMW 7 Series Pricing

The 2023 BMW 7 Series starts at $95, 700 for the six-powered 740i, and the V8 version begins at $116,400. In its segment, the BMW 7 Series is priced about right. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts quite a bit higher than the 740i, but the Genesis G90 undercuts it by about $5,000.

