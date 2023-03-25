2023 BMW 4 Series Overview

The 2023 BMW 4 Series is a unique vehicle in the BMW lineup. It’s available in three body styles, with two different engines and all-wheel or rear-wheel drive. However, they all share the same naming convention, so choose between the four-cylinder 430i or the turbocharged six-pot in the M440i.

Overall, the 2023 BMW 4 Series is pretty much the same as the BMW 3 Series underneath – so lots to love when it comes to dynamics and responsiveness. The styling is love it or hate it, and it commands a bit of a price premium over the more traditional 3 Series. But, if swoopy styling is your thing – or you want a convertible – the 4 Series is probably the better car for you.

The BMW 4 Series is just a two-door 3 Series, so expect similar performance. The base offering is the 430i, and it uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder B46 engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 430i xDrive Coupe is the quickest variant, shooting from zero to 60 mph in a modest 5.3 seconds. In all cases of the 2023 BMW 4 Series, you’ll get an eight-speed automatic transmission that does a convincing job of making you believe you’re driving a sports car.

If you’re looking for true quickness, though, you’ll want to peep the fairly incredible M440i xDrive Coupe. BMW claims zero to 60 mph takes 4.3 seconds, but outlets have received lower times in the 3.9 range. That’s about as quick as last generation’s M4 – and not far behind the 2023 BMW M4. If bruising (non-EV) egos is your thing, the M440i xDrive Coupe is about as good as it gets. Overall, the 2023 BMW 4 Series is confidence-inspiring and does a great job of driving as good as it looks.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2023 BMW 4 Series gets pretty much the same fuel economy no matter what vehicle you opt for – that includes six-cylinder variants. The EPA estimates that the 430i – regardless of body style – gets 25 city and 34 highway for a combined efficiency of 28 mpg. xDrive variants of the four-cylinder cars get 23, 33, and 27, respectively. All 4 Series variants get a 15.6-gallon fuel tank.

The M440i gets impressive fuel efficiency and trails the four-cylinder minimally. Expect 24 city and 32 highway miles per gallon for a combined 27 MPG. But, again, xDrive variants suffer due to the added weight and reduce those figures marginally.

Interior and Cargo Space

Three different models means a pretty huge disparity in interior layout, but it’s really just from the back seats onward. Obviously, the four-door Gran Coupe boasts the most space in the back seats – but it’s not as much as you might expect. Less than an inch more headroom and half an inch more legroom than the coupe makes it still a bit cramped, but the Convertible offers even less than the coupe (but only a little). The Gran Coupe’s hatchback practicality gives it significantly more hauling capacity.

Materials used in all three are the same and are the usual gamut of standard Sensatec upholstery or optional leather. You’ll need leather to earn the privilege of spending $350-$500 more (depending on the model) for ventilated seats. There are three wood trim choices and two aluminum trim choices, but they all class up the cabin appropriately for a vehicle in this price range.

2023 BMW 4 Series Technology and Connectivity

For 2023, every BMW 4 Series gets iDrive 8 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The familiar interface and available head-up display (only available on the big-engine cars for some reason) make the 2023 BMW 4 Series feel plenty modern. Remote Engine Start is optional, and at $300, it’s recommended – even better, you can add it after the fact by using the MyBMW App. If tech is important to you, be forewarned – many of the most advanced driver assistance tech is locked behind the larger engine. So don’t be surprised when your modest 4 Series build becomes a $65,000 Ultimate Driving Machine.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW 4 Series comes standard with the standard fare of BMW driver assists. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning all appear standard for all models. A Parking Assistance Package adds a surround-view camera and self-parking capabilities and is only available on the M440i for 2023. It’s worth the $700 upcharge. The M440i can also receive the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package, which includes self-driving in traffic and other benefits.

BMW 4 Series Pricing

The 2023 430i Gran Coupe starts at $45,900 and represents the entry point for the 2023 BMW 4 Series. Adding xDrive across the lineup adds $2,000 to the base MSRP. The Coupe is the next most affordable, beginning at $47,400. The 2023 BMW 430i is a significant increase, starting at $55,500.

Similar to the small-engine car, the M440i Gran Coupe is the cheapest way into a six-cylinder Gran Coupe. Just $57,450 gets you into the driver’s seat. The prettier M440i Coupe starts at $58,250, and we think it offers the best value by staying more true to its intended function and more natural styling. Lastly, the M440i Convertible commands $66,250.

2023 BMW 4 Series FAQ