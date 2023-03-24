The 2024 BMW X5 celebrated its world premiere in early February before making its first public appearance earlier this month during the Amelia Concours d’Elegance in Florida. Renamed M60i, the M Performance version is marking the SUV’s auto show debut in Serbia these days at the 2023 Belgrade Motor Show. A new video shot at BMW’s booth gives us a thorough tour of the V8-powered luxobarge in a high-spec configuration.

Painted in the optional Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, the 2024 BMW X5 M60i rides on the largest wheels available for the M Performance model. It’s a 22-inch set with a two-tone finish and a V-spoke design, contrasted by red brake calipers (also available in blue). Aside from the obvious design changes such as the slimmer headlights, updated taillights with “X” motif, and redesigned bumpers, there’s now an M badge on the kidney grille.

Hopping inside, the X5 M60i has what is arguably one of the most desirable leather upholsteries available for the midsize luxury SUV. It has the extended Merino leather option in the Tartufo specification, combined with the Piano Black trim available as an Individual upgrade. Being the M Performance version, the ambient light bar on the passenger side of the dash proudly displays the M letter you will also see on the full-fat X5 M.

As with all versions of the X5 with the Life Cycle Impulse applied, the M60i has switched to BMW’s iDrive 8. The dashboard has been overhauled to accommodate the curved glass incorporating a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Look closer and you’ll notice a simplified center console with fewer physical buttons, along with a small gear selector.

One of the most significant changes brought by the LCI is the new twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 under the hood. It’s a mild-hybrid engine, still with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, but a little more efficient courtesy of the 48V tech. It boasts a new cross-bank exhaust manifold and enables the X5 M60i to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds or 4.2 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint.

Production of all 2024 BMW X5 versions is scheduled to begin in April at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina.

Source: crospotter13 / YouTube