BMW knows when to stick with a color. Once BMW finds a color that resonates with an audience, it hits the color palette of every single car in the stable. Its latest darling color is Brooklyn Grey, which can now be seen on nearly every single BMW product on sale. Though, for good reason, as it’s a cool looking color that works well on many cars. This new photo gallery shows off the BMW X7 LCI in Brooklyn Grey to prove it.

Typically, light colors don’t work too well on big SUVs, as they only accentuate their size. However, Brooklyn Grey still looks good, even with the X7’s massive heft. It adds a youthful, modern sportiness to it that’s sort of antithetical to the X7’s snobby nature. Being a very expensive, massively luxurious SUV, the BMW X7 is sort of an old man’s car but Brooklyn Grey makes it cooler, like Steve Buscemi in 30 Rock. The black wheels help, too, as does the black trim, as they contrast the light grey nicely.

This specific car also has the lovely Coffee interior, which looks gorgeous on its quilted leather seats. That color, in combination with the Fineline Open Pore Wood trim is fantastic and exactly the sort of combo we should see from more BMWs. So many modern luxury cars, BMW included, come with horrific piano black trim, which feels cheap and looks cheap, because it is cheap. So seeing some very lovely wood trim inside the X7 is refreshing.

Being an X7 xDrive40i, this car has BMW’s 3.0-liter turbocharged “B58” inline-six engine, which makes 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, which is pretty good for a six-cylinder SUV of its size. It’s not as thrilling as the X7 M60i, with its new S68 V8 pumping out 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft, but no one should be disappointed with a B58. It still packs plenty of punch and is a perfectly good engine for luxury driving.

Ironically, the X7 xDrive40i is the only X7 I’ve personally never driven. All X7s I’ve reviewed were big V8 models, most of them M Performance versions, so I’m quite anxious to check the entry-level (if you can call such an expensive car “entry-level”) model to see what it’s all about.

[Photos: instagram.com/krispycaptures | Hendrick BMW]