This new BMW M3 Touring is the first of its kind. Fans begged BMW for decades for an M3 Touring but it took until now to get one. The problem is that it’s too expensive and too exclusive for the vast majority of BMW fans to buy. Which is why so many fans have gone through the trouble of making their own, by modifying older 3 Series Tourings to look, drive, and feel like M3s. In this video from Wheelers Dealers, you can see how you might want to do that with an E91 BMW 335i Touring.

If you ask me (which, if you’re reading this, I guess you are), the E9X-generation 3 Series is the best looking one, especially the E91 3 Series Touring. It’s a stunning car and one that every BMW fan would love to own. However, the fastest long-roof E91 you could get was the BMW 335i, which made 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. Those are nice numbers and it was a quick car but it wasn’t M3 quick.

So in this video, it was given an engine tune, a new intake, and a custom exhaust, to push power over 400 horses and 400 lb-ft of torque. It also sounded significantly better than stock with its custom, quad-pipe exhaust. The N54 engine isn’t a proper M engine but it was used in one of the most special M cars of all, the 1 Series M. So it has some pedigree is and capable of serious performance.

This specific E91 335i was given new wheels, from the E92 M3 Competition, which look fantastic on it. I think the suspension needs to be a touch lower, to fix its wheel gap, but it look sgreat for the most part. Although, the plasti-dip style paint just doesn’t look god. The color is fine, great even, but the paint quality itself looks cheap even when you’re far away. Yes, it’s far cheaper than a normal paint but that doesn’t make up for its quality. It also has M-style mirrors, which give it just that extra M Division touch.

None of these mods are extreme or unattainable. So if you have an E91 BMW 335i, you could turn it into an M3 wagon clone for only a few thousand dollars, depending on where you live. You’d also be able to have your performance cake and practicality and eat them both. Plus, it’s better looking than the current one.