Anyone that’s driven the BMW X3 M knows that it’s much faster than it looks. In Competition-spec, it makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6, which helps the normal looking crossover to perform like supercars from not so long ago. But what about modern supercars? What about a supercar that’s arguably the most super of them all, the McLaren 720S? Surely, a BMW X3 M can’t be faster than that, right?

Of course not. As impressive as the X3 M is, it’d be lunched by a 720S, even without the McLaren using its full beans. It’s a 720 horsepower mid-engine supercar, there’s no chance the X3 M wins in a fair race. However, for some inexplicable reason, this TikTok video shows an X3 M taking down a 720S on a drag strip. So much so that the 720S driver, in a desperate attempt to keep up, crashed into a hay barrier, wrecking the car.



In their stock forms, under normal circumstances, there’s no way this race plays out the way it did. The BMW X3 M is fast, capable of 0-60 mph in the low three-second range and quarter-mile times in the elevens. However, the McLaren 720S is far faster. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. And though it only powers its rear wheels, through a dual-clutch gearbox, it’s capable of 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and quarter-mile times in the low tens. It’s one of the most ballistically fast cars in the world and one that’s so capable that it’s easy to attain silly speeds. Plus, it’s a low-slung, mid-engine supercar, so its aerodynamics are far superior to those of the X3 M. Unless there were some odd circumstances, the 720S crushes the X3 M ten times out of ten.

The video doesn’t explain why the X3 M was faster. It could have been tuned, therefor making more power than the McLaren, and used its all-wheel drive to launch better. Or the McLaren driver just butchered the launch or missed a gear change, thus slowing it down. However, once 720S started to grip, it still couldn’t catch the X3 M. So unless it was some herculean X3 M, the 720S driver simply has no idea how to launch the car. Which makes sense because they lost control of it while trying to catch the Bimmer.

Without the full context, it’s hard to understand this video but it is pretty entertaining to watch. Check it out.