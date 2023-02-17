To celebrate the Brazilian launch of the new X1, BMW’s local division has shared fresh photos of the fully redesigned luxury crossover. Codenamed U11, the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLA competitor is presented in an elegant specification with a dark look inside and out. Larger than its predecessor, the entry point into the X family is finished in Sapphire Black and rides on 19-inch wheels with a two-tone finish (867 style).

The model in question is a front-wheel-drive sDrive20i built in the xLine specification, which gives the X1 a rugged look with silver skid plates front and rear along with side skirts featuring the same finish. The interior keeps it simple with a standard Sensatec perforated synthetic leather upholstery while the trim chosen for this build is aluminum with a mesh effect. As with all versions of the latest crossover, the iDrive controller has been eliminated.

Power is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine rated at 204 hp and 300 Nm. It enables the X1 sDrive20i to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 7.6 seconds and max out at 147 mph (236 km/h). It works exclusively with a seven-speed automatic transmission and offers an additional 12 hp and 20 Nm compared to its predecessor.

In the United States, BMW sells a more potent xDrive28i with 241 hp. In addition, a first-ever M Performance derivative will be released later this year and it’s expected to pack over 300 hp. The X1 M35i will use an updated B48 engine hooked up to a quad exhaust system we’ll also see on the M135i facelift in 2023.

Those willing to sacrifice some of the practicality for extra style will have to wait until near the end of the year when BMW will introduce the second-generation X2 (U10). Much like the conventionally shaped model, it too will get the M35i treatment and a fully electric iX2.

Source: BMW