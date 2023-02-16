The G31 5 Series Touring is on its way to retirement as BMW will introduce the G61 shortly after the next-generation sedan breaks cover this summer. Before it drives off into the proverbial sunset, the current long-roof 5er was taken to the Autobahn where its inline-six engine was pushed to the maximum. Having retired the bonkers M550d with its quad-turbo setup, the 540d remains the most potent diesel version you can buy.

With this car having the Life Cycle Impulse applied, it uses the more powerful configuration of the B57 diesel with a mild-hybrid setup. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 340 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which is more than enough to effortlessly devour miles on the German highway with decent fuel consumption. We can see it hits the top speed limiter at 155 mph (250 km/h) without breaking a sweat, leaving the impression there’s room for a lot more.

The outgoing 5 Series is hands down one of the most handsome BMWs money can buy these days, especially if we’re talking about the LCI model. This 540d Touring is a desirable spec with the M Sport Package, M Sport brakes, 50 years of M anniversary roundels, Shadowline black accents, and laser headlights. As for the paint, Grigio Telesto Pearl comes from the Individual catalog and we’d argue it suits the wagon quite nicely.

We would’ve gone for a different interior theme as the predominantly black look is a bit on the dull side. That said, we’re fairly certain many will appreciate the now-old BMW dashboard design with the iDrive 7 and physical buttons for climate settings on the center console. Its replacement will be the first model from the Munich-based automaker to utilize the iDrive 8.5, so expect a simplified interior with fewer traditional controls.

The German luxury brand won’t abandon diesel power for the next-gen 5 Series since the demand for these engines in Europe remains big enough to justify their existence for at least another generation of the 5er. With the EU voting in favor of banning sales of new ICE cars from 2035, the future of combustion engines doesn’t look too bright.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube