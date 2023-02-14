It’s hard to fault the BMW M240i as an everyday performance car. It’s as quick as last generation’s M cars, it’s comfortable enough to drive everyday, and it even looks pretty good. However, it is lacking a bit of the precision and engagement that some fans might want from an M Performance car. Which is where AC Schnitzer comes in, as per usual. But is the ACS2 upgrade good enough to turn the M240i into a genuinely more engaging sports car? Autocar recently took it for a spin to find out.

First, let’s check out what differences the AC Schnitzer ACS2 package brings. For starters, a simple engine tune bumps power from the stock 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft up to 420 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. However, power was never the M240i’s issue. It was always quick and its 3.0-liter turbocharged “B58” inline-six was always engaging and enjoyable to use.

The real question is whether AC Schnitzer’s chassis and suspension upgrades are enough to turn its fun-factor up a bit. To do so, AC Schnitzer gave the M240i a fixed coilover kit, which lowers the ride height 20-25 mm, front and rear. The coilover kit consists of custom-valved Bilstein dampers and AC Schnitzer-tuned Eibach springs It also gets new twin-five spoke wheels and with stickier Michelin tires. In theory, it should handle better while providing similar ride comfort to the stock car.

But has it all worked? Was AC Schnitzer able to squeeze some extra magic out of the impressive but slightly dull BMW M240i? In a word, yes.

According to Autocar, the AC Schnitzer tuning package makes the M240i come alive and the most important aspect of it is the suspension. The new coilovers give it a ride and handling balance that’s far better than the standard car. It’s said to feel more alive, more engaging, and more fun, without ruining the stock car’s ride comfort. Autocar seems to feel that it’s a night and day difference between the two suspension setups and that the ACS2 is a far sharper car to dive. Interesting, Autocar also credits the new, thinner steering wheel for much of the car’s newfound feel.

If you’re a BMW M240i owner that wants a bit more spice out of your car but don’t want the full-on M2, this AC Schnitzer kit might just be the thing for you. The BMW M2 is great but it can be uncomfortable to drive every day. This kit offers a better compromise for daily driving and track use.

[Source: Autocar]