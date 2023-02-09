This new generation of BMW X1 is going to be incredibly popular among customers, due to its combination of price, stylish design, good looking interior, and practicality. And one of its most popular colors very well could be the Phytonic Blue we just saw at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The BMW X1 is a pretty youthful looking car. Its size, sharp body lines, and boxy proportions make it a design that should resonate well with young buyers and you can tell BMW feels the same when you look at its color palette.

The X1 doesn’t come with just a sea of whites, blacks, and grays. Instead, it has some fun colors to choose from, like Utah Orange, Cape York Green, San Remo Green, Blue Bay Lagoon Metallic, and of course Phytonic Blue. The latter of which is typically used on sportier cars, like the BMW M340i and X3 M40i. While the X1 doesn’t have a sportier option (just yet), it’s sporty design works well with Phytonic Blue.

At the moment, there’s only one model variant of the X1 available in the U.S. market—the X1 xDrive28i (we reviewed the car here). It comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That engine is paired with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive. That helps it get from 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which isn’t particularly quick but it’s quick enough to be fun. During my first drive of the X1, I found that it was among the most fun little crossovers on the market, potentially the most fun. Just be sure to get it with the M Sport package, otherwise it won’t come with paddle shifters, which are the only way to control gear shifts yourself.

However, there will be a new model added eventually, the X1 M35i. That will be an M Performance car and should pack the same 302 horsepower turbo-four as the BMW M235i Gran Coupe. With the X1’s already impressive chassis and handling, the X1 M35i should be a genuinely fun little crossover to drive and will compete with cars like the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Until then, though, this is the sportiest looking BMW X1 that you’re going to find, especially in this color. It isn’t the fastest or sharpest handling crossover in the world but if you’re looking for a small, premium, sporty crossover that can fit your family and provide some fun, this could be it.