BMW organized an M xDrive event at the Andorra circuit to mark a new agreement between the M division and MotoGP World Championship promoter Dorna Sports. Attendees had the opportunity to have fun on snowy roads driving the latest products from the performance division. The M5 was there as the original all-wheel-drive M car, launched back in 2017.

There were plenty of other cars at the track as BMW M brought the M3 Competition in both Sedan and Touring body styles while the M4 Competition was represented by the Coupe and Convertible. The larger M8 was also there in all three flavors: Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe. It wouldn’t have been a proper M xDrive event without the comprehensive family of SUVs, which is why the X3, X4, X5, and X6 were there in Competition guise.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the 2023 XM in Cape York Green, but the plug-in hybrid SUV was only a static display. Next to it sat the only M car that doesn’t have AWD, at least not yet. Yes, we’re talking about the new M2 G87, painted in the Zandvoort Blue signature color. There are rumors of an xDrive-equipped M2 arriving later this decade, but we believe a decision has yet to be taken.

As if the regular M cars weren’t exciting enough, BMW decided to pick some eye-catching colors and throw in a few M Performance upgrades for good measure. The X4 M Competition in M Sao Paulo Yellow with the M colors caught our attention, as did the M3 Competition in Frozen Brilliant White and Verde Mint with a rear wing, carbon fiber add-ons, and the three famous colors.

The X5 M and X6 M likely made their last public appearance in the pre-LCI format since the facelifted models will debut soon. With BMW introducing the 2024 X5 and X6 this week, together with their M60i derivatives, logic tells us the flagship versions can’t be far behind.

