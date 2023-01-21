BMW M has released a new video to showcase the highly configurable M Setup as seen in the M3 Touring. Finished in Individual Frozen Black, the super wagon is featured in the Czech Republic at the Automotodrom Brno circuit. Once you fire up the car, the engine is automatically set to “Efficient” mode before the user switches to Sport or Sport Plus mode. There are separate settings for the Chassis, Steering, and Brake, plus the ability to put the M xDrive system into 2WD mode as originally implemented in the M5 F90.

Once the rear-wheel drive is activated, the M3 Touring’s tail-happy behavior can be adjusted by choosing the level of intervention of the M Traction Control system. Although the car automatically defaults to Efficient mode when you start the engine, your individual settings can be saved and quickly accessed from the red M1 and M2 buttons mounted on the steering wheel.

Like all the other 2023 3 Series models, the M3 Touring comes with BMW’s latest iDrive. This eighth-generation system pairs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The M4 models have yet to switch to the newest hardware, but it should happen in the near future considering even the lesser M2 G87 has the fancy curved glass.

It will be interesting to see whether the recently announced iDrive 8.5 and 9.0 will feature changes to the M Setup. The former will debut with the next-generation 5 Series while the latter is going to premiere in the coming months with freshly built units of the X1.

Americans continue to look with envy at the M3 Touring since the performance wagon is not coming to the United States. Seeing the glass half full, BMW has suggested the M5 Touring is coming back for a third generation and is likely to be sold in North America. However, even if that’s true, the AMG E63 Estate rival won’t go on sale until around 2025.

Source: BMW M / YouTube