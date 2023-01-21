When BMW introduced the XM in late September 2022, it said the main markets for the plug-in hybrid SUV are going to be the United States, China, and the Middle East. That doesn’t mean Europe will be ignored as the brand’s most powerful production car ever is widely available on the Old Continent as well. Case in point, the electrified mastodont has been spotted in Poland during the late hours of the day.

Finished in Cape York Green with gold accents and riding on massive 23-inch wheels, the BMW XM slowly and carefully reversed into a building where it’s going to be on display for a while. The first dedicated M car since the M1 looks perhaps even more striking at night because of its unusual split headlights and the illuminated contour of its gigantic kidney grille.

It’s going to take a while to get used to the stacked exhaust tips and it’s only now we’re noticing the reverse light is positioned in the middle of the diffuser. We can barely hear the newly developed twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which might tempt some into believing the XM was being driven in electric mode. However, there’s white steam coming out of the quad exhaust, so the S68 was definitely running.

We can also take a peek inside the cabin where this XM had the fancy vintage leather on the upper part of the door panels and dashboard. The sculptural headliner with its 100 LEDs is also an absolute novelty for BMW, as is the optional Deep Lagoon leather upholstery The ambient lighting is relatively subtle compared to recent Mercedes models with their interiors sending out a nightclub vibe.

Overall, the XM is like no other BMW before it, managing to stand out from the current crop of high-performance SUVs such as the X5 M and X6 M. It better bring something new to the table considering it commands a hefty premium and will be even more expensive in the 750-horsepower Label Red trim.

Source: MCarsPL / YouTube