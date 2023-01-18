The G70 isn’t the first BMW 7 Series to come with a two-tone paint job but never have there been so many color combinations. To celebrate the flagship’s launch in South Africa, the automaker’s regional division put the 740i in front of the camera to photograph its striking finish with Oxide Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

As it’s always the case with press images, we’re dealing with a more expensive version as aside from the fancy paint it also has the M Sport Package. It rides on optional 21-inch wheels that also happen to have a two-tone look. Inside, the Tartufo Merino leather upholstery from the Individual catalog extends onto the door cards to create a cozy ambiance suitable for a posh fullsize sedan.

BMW South Africa is currently selling the seventh-generation 7 Series only as the gasoline-fueled 740i and the fully electric i7 xDrive60. However, the 740d with a six-cylinder diesel is coming in the second half of the year. There’s no word about whether the range-topping i7 M70 will be available locally. The M Performance version of the i7 will have over 600 hp and over 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds.

All model variants of the 7 Series can be had in South Africa with an Individual two-tone paint finish. Those who prefer to keep the exterior simple can opt for one of the nine metallic colors, plus a non-metallic hue. An M Sport Package Pro is available to black out the kidney grille and add a subtle trunk lid spoiler, among other goodies. The cashmere wool interior introduced with the G70 is also available in the country at an additional cost.

Pricing kicks off from R2,160,000 for the 740i Design Pure Excellence and rises to R2,940,000 for the i7 xDrive60 M Sport Package Pro.

Source: BMW