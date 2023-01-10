Following yesterday’s announcement made by Rolls-Royce about setting a new sales record in 2022, parent company BMW Group has now released full numbers for the year that just ended. Total deliveries reached 2,399,636 units or 4.8% less than in 2021, which was a record-breaking year for the automotive conglomerate. The core BMW brand shipped 2,100,692 cars last year, down by 5.1% year over year.

Although shipments to customers decreased in 2022, the M division set a new record by selling 177,257 cars, or 8.4% more than in 2021. As a refresher, the “world’s most powerful letter” celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with numerous product launches, including the M2 and M3 Touring. BMW points out that the i4 M50, iX M60, and M240i were in high demand, along with the M3/M4 and the M-badged SUVs.

BMW is happy to report sales of plug-in hybrid and purely electric models increased by a significant 35.6% to 372,956 vehicles.

At MINI, sales declined by 3% to 292,923 vehicles, with the Cooper SE enjoying strong demand as shipments increased by 25.5% to 43,744 units. The electric hatchback was the company’s best-selling vehicle in 2022 when sales of PHEVs and EVs jumped by 14.3% to 60,839 cars.

The entire BMW Group more than doubled deliveries of EVs in 2022 by shipping 215,755 BMWs and MINIs without a combustion engine or 107.7% more than the year before. An important milestone was reached near the end of the year when the 500,000th electric car was sold. For 2023, the target is to have EVs account for 15% of all sales, helped by the upcoming i5 based on the next-generation 5 Series Sedan as well as two new electric MINIs.

Source: BMW

4th Quarter 2022 Compared with previous year % YTD Dec. 2022 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 651,798 +10.6% 2,399,636 -4.8% BMW 566,826 +11.0% 2,100,692 -5.1% – BMW M GmbH 52,801 +30.2% 177,257 +8.4% MINI 83,652 +8.2% 292,923 -3.0% BMW Group PHEV and EV 150,511 +55.6% 433,795 +32.1% BMW Group BEV 87,560 +98.3% 215,755 +107.7% Rolls-Royce 1,320 +4.1% 6,021 +7.8% BMW Motorrad 43,562 +15.7% 202,895 +4.4%