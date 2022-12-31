The BMW iX M60 is shockingly fast for an SUV of its size. And due to its silent powertrain, with its instantaneous electric torque, its performance can take anyone by surprise. However, the iX M60 is far from alone in the world of surprisingly fast EVs. So what happens when you get some of the world’s fastest electric cars and put them together in one big drag race? Mat Watson recently found out.

In this new video from Carwow, the BMW iX M60 takes on the Tesla Model X Performance, Audi RS e-tron GT, KIA EV6 GT, and a Tesla Model 3 Performance. All five of those cars are seriously quick, which is interesting because they’re all incredibly different. Electric powertrains seem to be the great performance equalizer, allowing all types of cars to be effortlessly fast. But which of those five is fastest?

On paper, the BMW iX M60 stacks up well. Its dual motors make 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. The Tesla Model 3 Performance makes 470 horsepower and 487 lb-ft. The Audi RS e-tron GT makes 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft. The Tesla Model X makes 532 horsepower and 713 lb-ft. While the KIA EV6 GT makes 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft.

It took a couple of tries to get the launch right in the iX M60 but once it did, it manage to beat… the Model X. That’s it. Despite its immense, mountain-moving levels of torque, the iX M60 isn’t particularly fast when compared to its rivals. It’s just too heavy. Which begs the question: how? The iX is built on its own bespoke chassis that’s made with a ton of carbon fiber, aluminum, and various other lightweight materials. So how is it so heavy?

The fastest car in the test was the Audi RS e-tron GT but that wasn’t much of a surprise. Not only is it the lightest car in the test, it’s also the most aerodynamic and it’s the only one to have a two-speed transmission at the back axle, to help with launching. What’s surprising is just how quick the KIA and Tesla Model 3 are, considering their relative lack of power, size, and weight. The BMW, on the other hand, seems to punch a bit lower than its power figures suggest. It’s still a massively quick car but if you’re looking for a stop-light drag-racer, the BMW iX M60 isn’t it.