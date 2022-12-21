BMW didn’t make the X3 M for drag racing, and yet here we are. Mind you, it’s no ordinary version of the current high-performance SUV. Aside from being the hotter Competition model, it has been significantly upgraded to extract around 800 horsepower. It represents an increase of about 300 hp compared to the standard S58 inline-six engine.

With that much power coming from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill, the BMW X3 M Competition’s driver felt confident he could put up a good fight against the mighty Godzilla. This Nissan GT-R has had its engine modified as well, with the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 now pushing out somewhere in the region of 700 hp.

The Japanese supercar might be down on power by 100 horses, but it makes up for that by being approximately 200 kilograms (440 pounds) lighter than the speedy Bavarian SUV. By the way, it looks as though the X3 M Competition has the old front fascia but with the facelifted model’s taillights introduced in mid-2021 with the Life Cycle Impulse.

In an unlikely comparison, both vehicles have all-wheel drive, but power is sent to the axles through significantly different transmissions. The Nissan GT-R – which is an aging model that has been around since 2007 in the R35 guise – has a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic whereas the X3 M boasts an eight-speed, torque-converter auto.

Despite the extra bulk, the BMW was an absolute cheetah and managed to beat the front mid-engined supercar in both drag races. In the first run, the amped-up SUV hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.94 seconds and the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) run in 6.32 seconds before completing the quarter mile in just 10.57 seconds. It was just about as quick in the subsequent drag race, reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in a mind-boggling 2.92 seconds.

If our BMW insiders have informed us correctly, there won’t be another X3 M powered by a combustion engine. The next-generation SUV in the range-topping M guise is believed to adopt an all-electric powertrain by taking advantage of the Neue Klasse platform.

Source: Cars with Pilot Tseno / YouTube