Professional detailer Chromatic Garage has been video documenting an in-depth restoration of his very own BMW 5 Series for a while now. An automatic E34 model recently resprayed in the original Hellrot color, the Touring was manufactured in 1994 and has done approximately 124,000 miles (200,000 kilometers). Riding on custom wheels, this 530i model is gradually being brought back to its former glory.

In the latest episode, the long-roof 5er loses the dark tint applied some 18 years ago by the dealer when the original customer purchased the car. It’s obviously not an OEM tint, and while it has withstood the test of time, the owner has decided to remove it from all the windows to restore the generous greenhouse as BMW intended.

A steam gun was used to detach the tint from the glass before applying isopropyl alcohol to get rid of the adhesive while meticulously using a razor blade. Being a Touring model, this third-generation 5 Series has a generous greenhouse with large quarter windows. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and while some will prefer the dark tint, we’d always go for the original look.

The next order of business was to clean the black leather interior and detail the bare door panels to get them ready for a new vapor barrier coming soon. The dashboard, steering wheel, door sills, rear air vents, and even the cargo floor around the spare wheel were also freshened up to properly revive this handsome E34.

The car is coming along nicely and we’re hoping to see the finalized project in the coming months. Being a later 530i model, it’s the more desirable version with the M60 V8 engine instead of the M30 inline-six. Consequently, it packs 215 hp and 214 lb-ft (290 Nm), or at least it did when it rolled off the assembly line in 1994.

Source: Chromatic Garage / YouTube