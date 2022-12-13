Next year, BMW will add new models to the i7 lineup, its most important luxury car since the original 7 Series. A new entry-level model is expected – the BMW i7 eDrive50, which is likely to come with a single, rear-mounted electric motor with 450 horsepower. For now, the U.S. market, customers have the BMW i7 xDrive60 as their only option using a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup to make 536 horsepower. But it remains to be seen whether the i7 eDrive50 will be sold in North America.

BMW i7 M70

Of course, the biggest addition in 2023 is the BMW i7 M70. It will be the first M Performance electric 7 Series and it will be the most exciting model. With around 660 horsepower (485 kW) and more than 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), the BMW i7 M70 will be the closest thing to a BMW M7 ever made and will certainly be the fastest 7er of all time. It might lack the charm of the previous M Performance 7 Series’ V12 but it will make up for that by being far quicker.

The electric punch will translate to a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in less than four seconds. It’s labeled as the “most powerful BMW model ever registered for road use.” However, it’s only a matter of time before the XM will dethrone the i7 M70. Last year’s namesake SUV concept had 750 hp and the same four-digit torque from a plug-in hybrid V8. BMW doesn’t go into details about the i7 M70’s battery size, but we do know the i7 xDrive60’s pack has a usable capacity of 101.7 kWh. That’s a little bit less than the iX’s 105-kWh pack.

In terms of options and technology, expect all of the same things you see in the 7 Series, across the lineup. The levels of luxury and technology between the standard 7 Series and i7 are pretty similar and will likely continue as such as further models debut. So you can expect all of the same wild options you’ll find in the gas-powered 7, such as the monster theater screen and rear seat armrest touchscreens.

As for pricing, again expect it to follow the 7 Series. The BMW i7 xDrive60 starts at $119,400, which isn’t too far off the $113,600 of the BMW 760i. So it’s likely that BMW will consistently make the i7 M70 just a bit pricier than the standard 7 Series models.