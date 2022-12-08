With 2022 drawing to a close and a cooling but still hotly competitive car market, a 2022 BMW X5 may be your best shot at getting a good deal. BMW dealers will be feeling compelled to get rid of their older inventory as incentives and manufacturer support start to disappear, and while I wouldn’t expect thousands of dollars off, you might be surprised at their willingness to negotiate on aging 2022 models.

Performance and Powertrain Options for the 2022 BMW X5

While you’re unlikely to find any 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e hybrids on the ground, you can still find both xDrive40i and M50i trims. The BMW X5 40i trim features the familiar turbocharged inline-six making around 335 horsepower, and you can get it in either xDrive (all-wheel drive) or sDrive (rear-wheel drive). The B58 six-cylinder under the hood offers a great balance of performance chops and fuel economy and even sounds pretty good. Pair with the M Sport Package for best handling results.

There are still quite a few 2022 BMW X5 M50i SAVs on lots. It features a 523-horsepower twin-turbo V8 and launches from zero to 60 mph in around four seconds thanks to standard all-wheel drive. Don’t worry about gas mileage – the smiles per gallon are much more important to focus on. Since it comes with Launch Control and an over-the-top Sport+ mode, you’ll probably be your neighborhood gas station’s new favorite customer.

Design and Appearance

The G05 BMQ X5 debuted in 2019 and still looks very good today. It relies on more classical stylings than vehicles like the X7 and iX, and even side-by-side with newer models, the X5 still looks good. While the standard 19-inch wheels are a little dorky, they offer exceptional ride comfort. Opt for at least 20-inch wheels if you’re searching for the best handling characteristics. Again, the M Sport Package adds a lot to the exterior design, with special front and rear bumpers, unique wheels, and more.

Perhaps the best thing about buying a 2022 X5 today is that it looks the same as the 2023 BMW X5. And both will age just as gracefully when a refreshed X5 debuts in Q1 or Q2 of 2023.

Interior and Technology

Again, the 2022 BMW X5 gets all the same tech wizardry as the newest model year. You’ll have the option of Sensafin, BMW’s newest synthetic interior, in 2023 models. While it is a bit of a step up from the Sensatec available in the 2022 models, it’s plenty comfortable, and you can always opt for leather if you really need to. iDrive 7 comes in both – another feature that will age gracefully when the newly refreshed version comes out. If you want normal climate control buttons, a 2022 or 2023 BMW X5 will likely be your last chance to get them. All the latest safety tech is available on either one – standard features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are huge value adders.

2022 BMW X5 Pricing

A minimally optioned 2022 BMW X5 starts around $62,000, but the most affordable one on Autotrader is currently listed for $64,045, with some nice extras like 20-inch wheels and the Parking Assistance Package. Competition in the same price range includes the usual suspects: the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Both offer comparable levels of luxury and less driving engagement. Some alternatives include the 2023 Genesis GV80 and Volvo XC90, both of which trade a little bit of brand prestige and refinement for improvements in other places (like price). Stay around $70,000, and the X5 still provides an excellent value – unless you’re looking to score the mighty M50i model.

The 2022 X5 Still Offers Significant Value

There are still a few months before the newly refreshed X5 hits US dealers. While the 2023 model is already out, it offers very few differences and the same benefits as the 2022 model. My advice? Find one you like and see how low you can go – dealers want them gone. Happy shopping!