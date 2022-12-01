It wouldn’t be an Art Basel, or any high-end engagement, without Rolls-Royce. Which is why Rolls-Royce is bringing two bespoke models to the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach. The two bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan “Inspired by Fashion” models show off unique color combinations and bespoke treatments to match the artwork, and the clientele, seen at the Art Basel in Miami.

The two bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinans are called the Re-Belle and the FuShion and each of them get two different color schemes each. For the Cullinan Re-Belle, its two exterior colors are Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, or Arctic White, while its two interior choices are Arctic White or Cashmere Grey. However, it’s the interior color that’s chosen first and the exterior colors are chosen based on the interior. The two interior colors can also get accents in either Lime Green or Peony Pink. The interior trim is made from a handwoven stainless steel fabric.

The other bespoke Roller, the Cullinan FuShion, is based on the Cullinan Black Badge and it gets some funkier color choices. Again, it all starts with the interior. One of the two interior options is a combination of Military Green, Navy Blue, and Mandarin and it’s my favorite interior of the bunch. The other interior is a combination of Arctic White and Cashmere Grey but with some Forge Yellow accents. Depending on the interior color choice, four exterior colors can be chosen: Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow, and Tempest Grey.

Specifically for these two models, the now-famous Starlight Headliner is extended to the inside of the tailgate, so when passengers are in the rear Viewing Suite—in which two seats pop up from open tailgate—they still have LED “stars” above them. And, of course, a custom luggage set is made to match whichever interior color is chosen.

These two bespoke Rolls are the sorts of uber-high fashion cars most mortals could never even dream of. However, for the sorts of people that attend the Art Basel in Miami, they’re entirely realistic and could be the latest in large collections of luxury automobiles.