The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i is now arriving at U.S. dealerships, but ahead of its market launch, we had a chance to see it in real life. The full drive review is underway, but in the meantime, we wanted to give you a close look at an M Sport Package model with a Portimao Blue exterior. With a starting price of around $40,000 (after destination), the BMW X1 isn’t exactly cheap but it comes with a lot of car for the money. Plus, it has the best color selection of any non-M BMW.

An Exciting Color Palette

Here are the color options for the BMW X1: Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay (gray), San Remo Green, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, and Frozen Pure Grey. All of which are metallic and all of which look great on the X1. There are some good options inside, too. There’s a black Alcantara option, red/black leather, and a dark brown Mocha leather. I chose Mocha, as it works best with San Remo Green.

In the United States where the 2023 X1 will be sold exclusively with xDrive, the lineup only includes the xDrive28i for the time being. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill running on the Mille combustion cycle. It’s a newly developed engine with dual injection and it pushes out 241 hp between 4,500 to 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated exclusively to a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Together, they send the X1 xDrive28i from 0-60 mph in just 6.2 seconds. Flat out, it will do 130 mph (209 km/h) with regular tires and 149 mph (240 km/h) with performance rubber.

Beautifully Crafted M Sport Package

Thanks to the M Sport Package, the BMW X1 xDrive28i comes with gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel which also enable a Sport Boost function. On the outside, the sporty package adds option 19 or 20 inch wheels, along with an Adaptive M suspension, and Shadowline trim. Of course, the aero kit with sports design cues is included.

The US-spec xDrive28i is set to launch in Q4 2022 from $38,600 plus $995 destination. Further down the line, an M Performance model with quad exhaust tips will hit the market as the X1 M35i with around 300 horsepower.