BMW’s new M Performance parts for the G87 M2 are becoming quite popular on the interwebs. It seems there are new photos of the orange wrapped promo car featuring all of the M2’s extra goodies. It’s no surprise, though. The BMW M2 is a hot item at the moment and its M Performance parts make it look even more extreme. This time, though, the vibrant M2 was seen on the street, out in public.

In these new photos, you can see the BMW M2 all decked out in its upgraded parts. It has the full catalog, with every box checked: front bumper, rear diffuser, side strakes, fixed rear wing, carbon bits, and—my personal favorite—the upgraded wheels. BMW’s new M Performance wheel option for the M2 are icy-cool lightweight black wheels but the best part about them is that they’re center lock wheels. Rather than having five lug nuts, like normal, they feature one, large, center locking lug, like a race car. It’s something Porsche’s offered on its GT cars for years but this is the first time BMW is offering such wheels.

It gets some goodies inside, too. There’s an upgraded steering wheel, which features Alcantara sides and a blue strip at 12 o’clock. It also has an Alcantara armrest with M-colored stripes and—the real performance upgrade—M-colored door locks.

Under the skin, this BMW M2 is the same as the standard car, though. That means it has the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six as the standard M2, with 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the BMW M2, the standard M2 comes with two transmission choices; a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. No matter the transmission choice, though, drive is only sent to the back. As far as we know, there’s no all-wheel drive M2 planned. I guess one can never say never, though.

If you’re planning on upgrading your M2, take a look at the M Performance parts catalog. There’s obviously a far lower ceiling for how to customize your car through BMW’s own catalog, rather than the massive aftermarket, however there are some advantages. For instance, if you order M Performance parts with a new M2, they’ll be installed at the dealer before you even pick it up, so it’s customized before you even take delivery of it. That also means the cost of those parts is worked into the monthly payment, which is convenient. Perhaps most importantly, they’re also covered under the car’s factory warranty.

So if you’re interested in a new BMW M2, it might be worth looking into some of these M Performance parts to give your car a personal flavor.

[Photos by www.instagram.com/cars_of_nrw]