BMW India is almost done with its 10-car anniversary lineup to celebrate half a century of the M division. The ninth “50 Jahre” special vehicle is based on the X6, and while many would argue an actual M version would make the most sense, the limited-run model is based on the xDrive40i. You do get the M Sport Package as standard, but it’s a far cry from an X6 M or an M50i at the very least. Due to a marketing faux pas, the rear license plate confusingly says “X6 M.”

Wearing the M anniversary roundels, the X6 50 Jahre Edition comes with an illuminated black kidney grille flanked by laser headlights. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels (740 M style) painted in Orbit Grey with contrasting glossy red brake calipers. The M Sport Package lends it a more aggressive appearance with the wider air intakes and a subtle optional spoiler mounted on the tailgate while a panoramic glass sunroof is included as standard.

As with the other 50 Jahre models before it, the luxury SUV gets a long list of equipment varying from four-zone automatic climate control and a Harman Kardon surround sound system to a wireless charging pad and crystal controls. BMW India has yet to release images of the interior, but we do know the X6’s cabin is finished in Sensafin upholstery in Tacora Red.

Available in either Black Sapphire Metallic or M Carbon Black Metallic, the X6 xDrive40i 50 Jahre Edition gets the M Sport exhaust system as standard. BMW India also throws in the adaptive M Suspension and M aero package to sweeten the pot. Optional items include side decals with a matte finish, carbon fiber side mirror caps, and a key fob wrapped in Alcantara.

The vehicle is being offered in limited numbers and can be ordered exclusively online for INR 11,100,000, which works out to approximately $134,600 at current exchange rates.

The tenth and final “50 Jahre” model will be introduced before the end of the year.

