With global production capped at 1,000 units, it’s always a special occasion to see the M4 CSL. It’s especially true if BMW’s latest Competition Sport Lightweight is filmed in action rather than standing still as it has generally been the case so far. The French journalists from Motorsport Magazine had the privilege of taking the hardcore M4 for a hot lap around the famous Magny-Cours track.

The configuration seen here is the Club Circuit and the M4 CSL needed 1 minute and 20.1 seconds to complete the lap. Behind the wheel was Motorsport Magazine’s Nicolas Gourdol and it should be pointed out the car was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The range-topping M4 managed to beat the M4 GTS (1:20.40) and M3 G80 (1:21.63) as well as the Porsche 911 Carrera S 992 (1:20.36).

The M4 CSL was only about a second slower on the Magny-Cours Club Circuit than the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport C7. By far the fastest of the bunch has been the McLaren Senna at 1:14.93, followed by the Porsche 911 GT3 992 (1:17.18) and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C7 (1:18.48).

BMW is putting the finishing touches on an even more powerful M4 CSL that may shave off additional weight over the already impressive 100-kilogram diet. However, the hotly anticipated 3.0 CSL coming next month might not necessarily be faster around a track because it will feature a six-speed manual gearbox. Regardless of how quick you can shift gears, an automatic transmission still does it substantially faster.

In 2023, BMW M is expected to unveil an M4 CS to bridge the gap between the rear-wheel-drive M4 and the CSL models. The M3 will also be getting the same treatment, and both will have a power advantage over the Competition models but without stepping on the CSL’s toes. The same goes for the weight loss as the CS models won’t go through the same Draconian diet. For example, the M3 CS and M4 CS are expected to retain the rear seats.

Source: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube