15 – that’s how many M4 CSL units BMW has reserved for South Africa where the M Fest 2022 took place last weekend. Held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, the event was the biggest M Festival in the world after 25,000 tickets were sold for the two-day show. Although all eyes were on the M2 G87 coupe and XM plug-in hybrid SUV, the M4 CSL was also on display.

Beginning with the world premiere in May at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW has almost exclusively displayed the M4 CSL in Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic. However, it did things differently for the M Fest 2022 by bringing an Alpine White example. Alternatively, customers can also get the Competition Sport Lightweight in Sapphire Black.

BMW didn’t even need to advertise the car since all 15 units – out of a total of 1,000 cars for the whole world – have already been sold. It’s safe to say the event in South Africa was a commercial success considering more than 100 vehicles were sold over the weekend from the M Fest pop-up dealership. In addition, attendees enjoyed a total of 17,800 driving experiences while 8,500 fans of the “most powerful letter in the world” were taken around the Kyalami circuit on hot laps.

It’s not the first time we’re seeing the M4 CSL in a right-hand-drive configuration as the automaker’s UK branch showcased the car at the beginning of the month for the special edition’s local debut. We’ll remind you the third-ever CSL (with a four one coming next month) is currently the fastest production BMW around the Nürburgring with a notarized lap time of 7 minutes and 20.207 seconds.

None other than BMW M CEO Frank van Meel attended the M Fest to introduce enthusiasts to the latest toys. Speaking of which, the M2 and XM will go on sale in South Africa in the second quarter of 2023. It’s unclear whether any of the rumored 50-unit production run of the 3.0 CSL will be available in the country. We’ve heard 30 are coming to Europe, eight to Asia, and the other 12 to other markets (but not the United States).

