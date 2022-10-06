When BMW finally officially unveils the new M2, it’s going to be met with mixed reactions, as do all new M cars. That’s because BMW’s taken the 2 Series, a car whose design a great many people like, and given it a far different front end. If you’re asking this humble writer, the M2 is far worse looking than the very handsome 2 Series. At least it’s going to come in interesting colors, though, as an M2 was recently caught teasing its baby blue “Zandvoort” paint. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

The BMW M2 in these photos is mostly covered by a sheet, hiding the vast majority of its design. It’s clearly not a test mule, and a final production car (unsurprisingly given how close it is to release) and was seemingly about to be loaded onto a trailer when the photo was take. The sheet exposed some of the paint work and you can clearly see a very bright shade of blue that’s apparently called Zandvoort.

It’s a nice color, honestly. Not only is it different, as you don’t see many baby blue cars on the road, but it also sort of matches the lighter blue in BMW’s M colors. There’s really not much to see of the car, so it’s hard to tell if the BMW M2 looks good in the color, but it’s a nice color in general. I guess you can say its door handles look good in it?

Despite BMW’s controversial designs lately, it’s been putting out some very good colors. Tons of purples, greens, oranges, and unique blues and I’m very much here for it. I’m not sure Zandvoort would be my choice for such an angry little car, as the color is quite soft and tame, like what you’d paint a baby’s room, but I also like the incongruity of it on the M2. There’s something fun about a light, happy color on such a beastly car.

When the BMW M2 finally hits driveways, it’s going to pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six—the same S58 engine that’s found in the M3—making 444 horsepower. It will also come with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. However, rear-wheel drive will be the only option. For now. It’s a porky little car, weighing closer to 4,000 lbs than 3,500 lbs, but it should still be a fun little car to drive. We can’t wait to finally see it on October 11.